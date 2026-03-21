Kerala's new film policy sets stage for fair, modern, globally competitive cinema

Another key reform is the introduction of a fully digital single-window clearance system through a film facilitation office. This will streamline approvals, subsidies and permits for filmmakers. Infrastructure expansion through upgrading studios, enhance shooting locations, and improve archiving facilities.

A centralised e-ticketing platform linking all theatres will be set up with the Digital University’s support. A monitoring system will prevent fake online reviews, paid downgrading, and rating manipulation.

Producers and theatre owners will have access to low-interest loans from banks and financial institutions. The subsidy structure will be fully revised to remain competitive, taking into account a film’s budget, shooting days in the state, local workforce participation, and social or cultural relevance.

The government plans to consult local self-government bodies and stakeholders on revising the entertainment tax structure, exploring options to abolish entertainment tax entirely or directing GST shares to local bodies to avoid double taxation. Exhibition platforms like Qube and UFO will be recognised under clear guidelines.