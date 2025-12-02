Kerala’s Nadakkavu Model begins transforming School Education in Kashmir

The inauguration of a new middle-school block at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, Srinagar, marks the introduction of Kerala’s acclaimed Nadakkavu transformation model to Jammu & Kashmir.

The model, pioneered in Kozhikode, is being implemented through the Faizal & Shabana Foundation (FSF), led by Founder and Chairman Faizal E. Kottikollon, the architect of the PRISM reform framework.

Kottikollon traces the inspiration for the initiative back to 2012, when he questioned why government schools could not be world-class. A visit to Kozhikode’s Nadakkavu School — then a neglected campus — became the turning point.