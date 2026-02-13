Kerala's KITE takes AI aid to prepare students for entrance exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched the new phase of its ‘Key to Entrance’ special training programme enabled with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The programme is useful for all Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary students in the state’s public schools.

According to an official statement, the initiative will assist 8,00,000 students across science, commerce and humanities streams to excel in competitive examinations, including KEAM, NEET, CUET, CA Foundation and those conducted by the PSC.

Mock tests are also available on the portal for self-practice.