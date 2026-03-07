Kerala's healthcare model in crisis as doctors' strike exposes deep fault lines

The crisis also exposed the state’s overdependence on medical colleges and tertiary hospitals. Primary health centers remain robust, but secondary and tertiary facilities are stretched thin. Any disruption in medical colleges reverberates across the system, leaving patients with few alternatives. Meanwhile, private hospitals dominate advanced care, forcing poorer households into catastrophic spending when public facilities fail.

Dr. Althaf A, public health expert and professor at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, warned of troubling trends in private healthcare, especially acquisitions by global equity firms. “The primary goal of those who invest in the healthcare sector purely with a profit motive is twofold: first, to ensure that there are enough patients available, and second, to ensure that those patients have sufficient money at their disposal to spend on their own treatment. When these two factors align, it is perhaps no surprise that Kerala has become a focal point for global corporate interest. The signal these corporate takeovers send is clear: unless we prioritize disease prevention and strengthen our public healthcare system, our treatment costs are likely to rise significantly in the future,” he said.