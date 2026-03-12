Kerala’s first all-women panchavadyam ensemble creating new rhythm

MALAPPURAM: For centuries, the thunderous rhythm of panchavadyam has echoed through Kerala’s temple grounds, almost always performed by men.

In Edappal, however, that powerful tradition is resonating with a new voice. In a remarkable cultural shift, 75 women from the region have stepped into the rhythmic arena, forming what is believed to be Kerala’s first all-women panchavadyam ensemble and challenging long-standing barriers with determination and passion.