Kerala’s cool roof plan falls short in anganwadis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as power consumption in Kerala reaches unprecedented levels amid soaring temperatures, the state government’s flagship cool roofing programme — envisioned as a long-term solution to reduce heat stress and energy demand — has failed to gather momentum on the ground. Kerala’s daily power consumption has crossed the 6,000 MW mark.

Launched nearly two years ago, the ambitious cool roofing initiative launched by the Energy Management Centre (EMC) to transform 500 million sqft of roof area into heat reflective surfaces, and thereby lowering indoor temperatures and cutting energy consumption, remains stuck in the draft stage with the state government yet to approve its roll out.

Last year, the EMC had drawn up the cool roof policy to promote indoor cooling strategies and empower local self-government institutions (LSGIs) and other agencies in implementing effective heat mitigation solutions. The agency piloted the initiative in anganwadis across five panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram and studies showed that the reflective paint improves thermal comfort, prevents heat-related illnesses, and enhances energy efficiency.

The project was implemented in 34 anganwadis and a hospital block at the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara.

“While we initiated efforts last year, discussions around cool roofing have been ongoing for several years. Given rising temperatures and increasing power demand, there is an urgent need to scale this up before next summer. This cannot be driven by the government alone... local self-government institutions, communities and individuals all have a role to play in adopting cool roof solutions,” EMC director R Harikumar said.

He stressed the need to protect the vulnerable sections in society. “Those who can afford it are turning to air conditioners, but the weaker sections bear the brunt of rising heat. Targeted interventions should be made to protect the most vulnerable among us. Air conditioning may cool indoor spaces, but it adds to the outdoor heat load. In contrast, cool roofs offer a cost-effective and sustainable alternative,” he said.

Harikumar stressed on the need to prioritise implementation in public buildings such as hospitals and institutional facilities and to expand the programme through local bodies.

He said that EMC has been using the plan fund to implement the initiative and the awareness campaign ‘Kulirma’. This year, with the election code of conduct in place, the agency could not undertake physical campaigns but had to limit it to digital platforms and social media.

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