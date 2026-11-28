Kozhikode: Keralam will focus on upgrading school infrastructure and introducing digital facilities to sustain the quality of education in the state, state Education Minister N Samsudheen has said.
The government and aided schools need further modernisation, including improved buildings and digital infrastructure, the minister said while speaking at the centenary celebrations of a local school here.
The minister said the government had launched the 'Navjeevanam' (Revive) initiative to help students who lag in basic mathematics and proficiency in Malayalam and English acquire the required learning skills.
The programme is being jointly implemented by the General Education Department and Samagra Shiksha Keralam as part of the state government's 100-day action plan.
Providing targeted academic support and improving children's learning standards would enable them to perform better in higher studies and future careers, he said.
Saamsudheen also highlighted the 'ARISE' project, under which high school students are given hands-on training in Artificial Intelligence and robotics.
The initiatives are aimed at ensuring that every student achieves the foundational competencies necessary for effective learning, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.