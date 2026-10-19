Keralam to set up skill development centres in schools from upper primary level: Minister

Malappuram: The state government plans to set up skill development centres in schools from the upper primary level to identify and nurture students' aptitudes, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said.
He was speaking after inaugurating a new building at a school in Thazhekkode village panchayat here.
The government aims to provide quality education that enables students to compete globally, he said.
As part of its 100-day action plan, the government is upgrading single-teacher schools into lower primary schools and has sanctioned 60 additional Plus One batches in the district, Samsudheen said.
He also said school education would be modernised through initiatives such as Digital Square, which introduces students to artificial intelligence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.