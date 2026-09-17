Kerala plans five new training centres for minority youth

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam will set up five new minority youth training centres under the government's Vision-2031 initiative to increase the representation of educated minority youth in government services, Minister N Samsudheen said on Thursday.
The new centres will come up at Edava, Tanur, Guruvayur, Vellamunda and Changanassery and are expected to start functioning by next week, the minister said.
Samsudheen was speaking here after inaugurating the renovated minority youth training centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Karunagappally, Kannanalloor, Kayamkulam and Alappuzha. The renovation works were undertaken as part of the state government's 100-day action programme.
He said steps were also under way to establish 13 more minority youth training centres and seven sub-centres in the state.
At present, 24 minority youth training centres and 28 sub-centres are functioning across all 14 districts of the state, he said.
The centres have so far provided training to 75,525 candidates and helped around 4,330 of them secure jobs in the government sector, the minister added.
The minister, an Indian Union Muslim League leader representing the Mannarkad constituency, holds the portfolios of General Education, Literacy Movement, Waqf and Haj, Pilgrimage, and Minority Welfare.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.