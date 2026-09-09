Keralam to roll out ‘Digital Square’ classrooms in 6,000 primary schools

Keralam is expanding its digital education programme to the primary-school level, with the State government set to roll out the Digital Square project in around 6,000 lower and upper primary schools.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the expansion as part of the State government's 100-day action programme. The project is intended to strengthen digital learning facilities in Classes 1 to 7 and give students regular access to technology within the school day.

The scale of the rollout is significant. Keralam currently has 9,634 lower and upper primary schools, according to KITE's Sametham school database. The Digital Square programme is designed to cover 50% of eligible schools in each educational district, with selection based on existing infrastructure and readiness.