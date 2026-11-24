Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI): The Keralam government on Tuesday decided to reduce the weight of school bags carried by lower primary students in the state on a pilot basis from the next academic year.
The decision was announced by state General Education Minister N Samsudheen following a meeting held during the day to discuss measures to reduce the weight of school bags.
In a Facebook post, the minister said the initiative would initially be implemented in select schools with the cooperation of various departments, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the School Management Committee (SMC).
The initiative would be extended to all lower primary and upper primary schools in the state within four years, he said.
He added that awareness would be created among students, parents and teachers about the initiative.
The minister said the move was being taken after considering its implications for children's health and learning.
The meeting was held following a petition submitted by CPI MLA K K Valsaraj in the state assembly in October, highlighting the difficulties faced by students due to the excessive weight of their school bags.
Samsudheen had told the assembly that the government was considering printing textbooks with lessons arranged on a monthly or half-yearly basis to reduce the weight students have to carry.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.