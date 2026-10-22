Keralam to launch apprenticeship programme for degree students

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (PTI): Keralam will introduce an apprenticeship programme for final-semester arts, science and commerce degree students to enhance their employability and practical skills, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said on Thursday.
The Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), under the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BoAT) of the Union Education Ministry, will be implemented in the state from the current academic year, according to an official statement.
The programme will provide students with an opportunity to undergo six months of practical industry training through on-the-job training alongside their studies.
While undergoing the training, the degree students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,900, while diploma students will receive Rs 9,600, the statement said.
The initiative would help improve students' employment prospects at the college level itself, the minister said.
(PTI)
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