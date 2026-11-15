Keralam to ensure basic computer literacy for LP students, introduce AI project for high schoolers

Thiruvananthapuram: All lower primary schools in Keralam will be equipped with digital squares, each comprising four to five computers, as part of the state government's 100-day action programme, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said.

The initiative aims to ensure that every student completing lower primary education acquires basic computer literacy, he said while inaugurating a newly constructed building at the Thiruvallam Government LP School here.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, according to a statement.

Emphasising the role of education in nation-building, Samsudheen said schools played a crucial role in shaping future leaders and government officials.