Keralam to ensure basic computer literacy for LP students, introduce AI project for high schoolers

Thiruvananthapuram: All lower primary schools in Keralam will be equipped with digital squares, each comprising four to five computers, as part of the state government's 100-day action programme, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said.
The initiative aims to ensure that every student completing lower primary education acquires basic computer literacy, he said while inaugurating a newly constructed building at the Thiruvallam Government LP School here.
The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, according to a statement.
Emphasising the role of education in nation-building, Samsudheen said schools played a crucial role in shaping future leaders and government officials.
He said infrastructure development alone was not sufficient and modern technology should also be integrated into the learning process.
The minister announced the implementation of the 'ARISE' project to familiarise high school students with AI, besides providing facilities for aptitude testing and personalised learning.
The ARISE (AI & Robotics Initiative for School Education) project is a flagship initiative of the Keralam government, implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).
He said the government would continue to utilise plan funds to develop infrastructure in government schools, which primarily cater to children from economically modest backgrounds.
The new building was constructed under the Public Education Department's annual plan for 2023-24.
The inauguration ceremony was presided over by MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar, with city Mayor V V Rajesh attending as the chief guest.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.