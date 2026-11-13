Keralam to bring in athlete-centric sports bill: Minister Janeesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam will overhaul its existing sports laws and introduce a comprehensive, athlete-centric sports bill to bring about reforms in the state's sports sector, Minister O J Janeesh has said.

The proposed legislation aims to address coordination gaps arising from the separate functioning of the State Sports Council and the Sports Directorate and make the sports sector more professional, he said.

The sports minister was speaking after inaugurating a function here on Thursday to distribute cash awards and honour sportspersons who won medals in national and international competitions during 2019-20.