Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam's hill district of Wayanad is set to become the country's first completely e-waste-free district, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan scheduled to make the formal declaration on November 27, Agriculture Minister T Siddique said on Tuesday.
Siddique told reporters here that the declaration will be made at a function at Chandragiri Auditorium in Kalpetta, in the presence of Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji, people's representatives and officials.
He said the achievement resulted from three months of coordinated efforts to collect electronic waste accumulated in households, government offices, educational institutions, tourist destinations and public establishments and hand it over for scientific disposal.
The minister credited local self-government institutions, Haritha Karma Sena workers, sanitation workers, government departments, officials, residents, traders and restaurant owners for their collective efforts in achieving the target.
Describing the initiative as a significant environmental conservation effort, Siddique said hazardous chemicals from improperly discarded electronic waste could contaminate soil and water, posing serious threats to human health, agriculture and the ecosystem.
The campaign was not merely about clearing waste but also about protecting Wayanad's hills, forests, water resources and biodiversity for future generations, he said.
The achievement would strengthen the state government's 'Nirmalam' waste-free Keralam campaign, launched on Gandhi Jayanti, and demonstrate how public participation could complement government initiatives in achieving major environmental goals, he added.
Wayanad's next target is to become a carbon-neutral district. A campaign to make it plastic-free and environment-friendly would also be launched on November 27, the minister said.
The state aims to develop the high-range district as a waste-free, environment-friendly and climate-resilient model by combining natural resource conservation with sustainable development, which could inspire other districts across the country, Siddique added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.