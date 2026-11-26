Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government's new Sports Bill, cleared by the state cabinet, will protect athletes' rights, ensure their welfare and address long-standing issues in the state's sports sector, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh has said.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, has cleared the Kerala Sportspersons' Welfare, Sports Development and Governance Bill, 2026 on Wednesday, and the bill will be considered in the Assembly session beginning November 30.

In a statement, Janeesh said the proposed legislation would address shortcomings in the existing law, which is 26 years old, and bring in reforms to ensure that athletes' performance, excellence and hard work receive due recognition.

Describing the Bill as a gift to sportspersons from the state government, he said it aimed to make Keralam one of the best-governed states in the country in the sports sector.