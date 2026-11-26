Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government's new Sports Bill, cleared by the state cabinet, will protect athletes' rights, ensure their welfare and address long-standing issues in the state's sports sector, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh has said.
The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, has cleared the Kerala Sportspersons' Welfare, Sports Development and Governance Bill, 2026 on Wednesday, and the bill will be considered in the Assembly session beginning November 30.
In a statement, Janeesh said the proposed legislation would address shortcomings in the existing law, which is 26 years old, and bring in reforms to ensure that athletes' performance, excellence and hard work receive due recognition.
Describing the Bill as a gift to sportspersons from the state government, he said it aimed to make Keralam one of the best-governed states in the country in the sports sector.
The legislation seeks to protect the welfare and rights of athletes and prevent them from losing opportunities or being excluded from competitions due to disputes among sports associations, he said.
Janeesh said the Bill was drafted to address issues he had personally understood since taking charge as Sports Minister. The proposed establishment of the Sports Authority of Kerala would also fulfil a commitment made in the UDF election manifesto, he added.
The Bill incorporates practices followed in states making progress in sports in India as well as countries that have excelled in the field internationally, he said.
Once implemented, Keralam would become the first state to digitally maintain comprehensive data on athletes and analyse it to identify and address their requirements, the minister said.
The legislation also aims to provide greater employment security to sportspersons beyond jobs secured through the sports quota, attract more investments through public-private partnerships and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms.
The proposed provisions include a comprehensive athlete database, a grievance redressal system, the Game Kerala initiative and mechanisms such as a tribunal and an ombudsman to avoid prolonged legal disputes, he said.
Describing it as an athlete-centric legislation, Janeesh said the proposed law would give priority to the rights and interests of sportspersons.
The Bill would mark the first step towards the state's efforts to work towards the 2036 Olympics, he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.