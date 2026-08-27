Keralam: PSC job aspirants stage symbolic 'soil-eating' protest against temporary appointments

Thiruvananthapuram: A group of PSC job aspirants staged a symbolic 'soil-eating' protest in front of the state Secretariat here on Wednesday, Thiruvonam day, opposing temporary appointments.
The protesters, who were on the Kerala Public Service Commission's driver rank list, alleged that temporary appointments to the post would adversely affect their prospects.
They squatted on the road, holding banners seeking justice from the authorities and raising slogans against the temporary appointments.
The protesters spread banana leaves on the pavement in front of the Secretariat and symbolically ate soil as part of their demonstration.
They also demanded greater transparency and accountability in PSC appointments.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.