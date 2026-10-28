Keralam PSC exam scam: Former official arrested; Chairman MR Baiju questioned

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested former Public Service Commission (PSC) official P. Satheesh in connection with the alleged examination scam, even as PSC Chairman M.R. Baiju appeared before the investigation team for questioning.

Satheesh was arrested in Kozhikode in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for the post of Chief of the State Planning Board.

He was in charge of the examination wing and was responsible for the evaluation of the controversial examination.

The Crime Branch had recently named him as an accused in the case.