Keralam plans nature film festival, school clubs to turn students into conservationists

Thiruvananthapuram: In Keralam, where forests border farms and wildlife often enters human settlements, the state government is looking to bring conservation closer to everyday life -- and into classrooms.
Forest and Wildlife Minister Shibu Baby John announced that Keralam would host an international nature film festival in January, aimed at bringing the state's rich biodiversity to global attention.
The government also plans to reorganise Social Forestry Clubs and Nature Clubs in schools and create "Conservatory Clubs," through which students will take part in nature conservation activities.
Students involved in the clubs will be given grace marks, the minister said.
"Forest conservation is a major responsibility and it can achieve full effectiveness only through coexistence," John said while launching the Forest and Wildlife Department's new podcast series, 'Wild 100: 100 Voices for Nature', at Aranyam Hall in PTP Nagar here.
For families living along forest borders, however, conservation is not only about protecting trees and animals. It is also about living with the uncertainty that comes when wild animals enter human settlements.
John said families in human-wildlife conflict areas faced considerable mental stress and stressed the need to involve tribal communities and farmers in conservation efforts.
"Our tribal communities and previous generations had lived in harmony with nature and had reduced human-wildlife conflicts through coexistence," he said.
The minister said traditional knowledge of tribal communities should be documented and introduced in schools. Such knowledge, he said, could help younger generations understand nature and learn to live alongside it.
The government also plans to promote smart farming methods in areas bordering forests.
John referred to tribal communities cultivating turmeric in forest areas of Kumily and said they had shared their experience that elephants did not enter those areas.
He also pointed to the Urali community in Vanchivayal, Kumily, which cultivates pepper for export to Germany.
"The Urali community in Vanchivayal, Kumily, which cultivates pepper and exports it to Germany, is a model for us," he said.
The state also plans to promote responsible tourism with farming families living along forest borders, the minister said.
The Wild 100 podcast series is an attempt to take environmental education beyond conventional classrooms and into the digital space.
The series will feature 100 experts speaking on 100 subjects connected with nature, from forests and wildlife to climate change, rivers, oceans, tribal knowledge and sustainable development.
The first phase, being implemented under the Keralam government's 100-day action plan, will include interviews with 10 experts and 40 short video reels.
The idea is to make scientific and reliable environmental information easier for the public, especially young people, to understand and to encourage greater participation in conservation.
At the launch, the minister honoured fisheries scientist and researcher Dr C P Shaji, butterfly expert and researcher Dr Kalesh Sadashivan and amphibian researcher Dr Sandeep Das, who are guests on the podcast.
Actor Tovino Thomas joined the programme online and conveyed his greetings.
Three podcast interview reels produced during the first phase of the project were also screened at the event.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.