Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam will take competitive examination coaching to rural areas to help students, particularly those from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, pursuing careers in the civil services, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said.
The proposed 'Civil Services to Villages' initiative would be implemented in association with district panchayats, he said.
The minister announced the initiative while inaugurating an interview training programme organised by the Keralam State Civil Service Academy for candidates from the state who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 interview.
The scheme aims to bridge the gap in access to specialised coaching by extending training opportunities to students in rural areas and enabling those from socially and economically disadvantaged sections to compete for civil service positions, he said.
John also said steps would be taken to upgrade the Keralam State Civil Service Academy and extend its services to all 14 districts of the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.