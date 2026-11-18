Kollam: As many as 62 students of a private school at Kottiyam in this south Keralam district were hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of nausea, breathing difficulties and uneasiness, allegedly due to pollution from a nearby tar-mixing unit, police said.

The students, who are in classes up to Plus Two, were taken to a nearby hospital after reporting various health complaints, a senior police official said.

"Many children complained of nausea and breathing difficulties. None of them have any major health issues. All children are stable as of now," he said.

Around eight ambulances were deployed to transport the students to the hospital, local authorities said.

The incident has raised concerns over the functioning of the tar-mixing unit located close to the school. The plant had earlier been shut down following complaints of pollution from local residents, the police official said.

"It was reopened after the High Court vacated a stay on its operations following a plea by the unit's management," the officer said, adding that the plant was shut down again following the latest incident.

The panchayat authorities had earlier issued a stop memo against the unit. However, it resumed operations after obtaining permission from the court, local residents claimed.

They alleged that health complaints among students began after the unit resumed operations.

Police and panchayat authorities have intervened following the incident.