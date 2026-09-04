Kerala Ministers gather at IIM Kozhikode for leadership retreat

Kozhikode: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his 20-member council of ministers on Friday began a two-day residential leadership retreat at IIM Kozhikode to chart a new vision for the state.
The programme, titled 'Reimagining Keralam', brings together the state's political leadership, IIM Kozhikode faculty and international experts to discuss issues that will shape the state's future.
Speaking to reporters, Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty said this was his second such programme, recalling that a similar initiative was organised during the Oommen Chandy government in 2011.
He said the programme would help improve coordination among ministers and provide an opportunity to share knowledge and experiences.
"Our agenda here today is that of sharing knowledge and sharing experience. Everyone here has a decent amount of experience themselves. It is meant for mutual sharing. That is how the agenda has been set as well," he said.
Kunhalikutty said the ministers would also learn management skills and explore the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technology in governance.
"How can technology be used to bring a change in people's lives? That is the subject. They will give us more theoretical knowledge, and we will share practical insights with them. By sharing mutually, that will be used to bring forth a new vision and new beginnings," he said.
He said that although a majority of the ministers in the UDF government were first-time ministers, they had experience in public service. "This will be a new experience for all of them," he said.
Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna shared a video on Facebook showing her travelling with other ministers to Kozhikode to attend the programme.
IIM Kozhikode said the programme was conceptualised by its Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee and faculty members.
"The retreat brings together Keralam's political leadership, IIMK faculty and distinguished international scholars for a forward-looking dialogue on the forces that will shape the state's future," the institute said.
In a statement, Chatterjee said 'Reimagining Keralam' was an invitation to step back from the urgency of day-to-day administration and reflect on the larger forces shaping the state's future.
"From artificial intelligence and demographic change to climate vulnerability, migration, public health, fiscal pressures and the future of work, the challenges before us call for foresight, evidence and shared strategic thinking," he said.
"This is not a classroom programme or an evaluation exercise, but a space for candid dialogue among peers-where practitioners and scholars can exchange perspectives and explore pathways towards a more resilient, inclusive and future-ready Keralam," he added.
The 2026 retreat brings together faculty and experts from Keio University in Japan and King's College London.
Sessions will focus on transformational leadership, behavioural science, climate resilience, healthcare and ageing, the economy, employment, entrepreneurship, higher education and Keralam's global positioning, IIM Kozhikode said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.