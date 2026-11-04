Keralam minister urges students to become job creators, entrepreneurs

Malappuram: Keralam Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Tuesday called upon students to look beyond conventional employment and venture into entrepreneurship and job creation.

Students growing up in villages should nurture big dreams and acquire quality education to turn their aspirations into reality, he said while speaking at the first graduation ceremony and inauguration of a building at a college here.

The minister said the role of educational institutions went beyond awarding degrees, as they also helped students develop the confidence and practical experience required to face the outside world.