Roji M John ends speech abruptly as SFI stages protest at college

Kochi: Keralam Minister Roji M John cut short his speech and left the dais after SFI activists staged a protest at Maharaja's College here on Friday, where he was attending the annual convocation ceremony, officials said.
According to college officials, the SFI activists were protesting against the suspension of their leaders at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady.
The disciplinary action was taken last month against SFI leaders for allegedly manhandling Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas and disrupting a syndicate meeting.
The activists in Kalady had been protesting against the university administration, alleging inadequate facilities at the institution.
On Friday, when John and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod arrived at the hall where the convocation ceremony was being held, SFI activists raised placards against the minister, officials said.
In his speech, the state minister of Higher Education said students had the right to protest peacefully and democratically and that he welcomed such protests.
He said he had been involved in student politics and had led several protests during his college days. However, SFI activists soon gathered near the dais, demanding an explanation from the minister over the suspension of their leaders at the Sanskrit University, officials said.
When security personnel began removing the protesters, John said he was willing to give them an explanation after the convocation ceremony.
As the protest continued, he said the SFI agitation at Kalady had turned violent and that the government would not support such protests.
Following the remark, John left the venue after police cleared the way for him. The activists followed him and continued to question him.
The SFI activists continued their protest until the convocation ceremony concluded, officials said.
College authorities said they would discuss the matter further before taking action against students involved in disrupting the convocation ceremony.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.