Thiruvananthapuram: Amid an intense political row over the cancellation of permission for a scholarship examination organised by a right-wing teachers' outfit, Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday said the government may review similar examinations conducted by other organisations.
His remarks follow accusations from the opposition BJP that the UDF government is "adopting double standards" by withdrawing approval for the 'Mayilpeeli Vijnanolsavam' organised by a Sangh outfit while permitting similar examinations by other political and social organisations.
Samsudheen was responding to reporters' questions after a group of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a black-flag protest against him at Thycaud here over the government's decision to withdraw permission for the examination in state-run schools.
Four to five ABVP activists jumped in front of the minister's car and waved black flags when he was returning from a function. Police personnel swiftly intervened and removed the protesters from the spot.
Addressing the controversy, the minister described the initial approval for the exam in the state-run schools as an "unfortunate lapse" granted in error.
"On one hand, there was a protest after the decision was taken initially, even if it was done inadvertently. When the decision was withdrawn following that protest, it triggered a counter-protest," he said, adding that everyone had the freedom to protest.
Asked whether similar examinations organised by other bodies would also be scrutinised, Samsudheen termed it a separate issue that may require a fresh policy decision.
Earlier, the state unit of BJP had accused the UDF government of double standards for cancelling the Mayilpeeli exam while allowing similar quizzes by other political and social outfits.
The examination, organised by the National Teachers' Union (NTU) in association with 'Mayilpeeli' magazine, was intended for students from upper primary to higher secondary levels.
The NTU is a Sangh Parivar-affiliated teachers' organisation, while Mayilpeeli magazine is published by Balagokulam, another Sangh Parivar organisation known for organising Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in the state.
The government had withdrawn permission for the Young Scholar Exam 2026 on Saturday following criticism over the alleged involvement of a right-wing organisation.
Samsudheen intervened in the matter, sought an explanation from the Director of General Education and directed the department to submit a detailed report on the circumstances in which permission was granted. The order approving the examination was subsequently cancelled.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.