Thiruvananthapuram: Amid an intense political row over the cancellation of permission for a scholarship examination organised by a right-wing teachers' outfit, Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday said the government may review similar examinations conducted by other organisations.

His remarks follow accusations from the opposition BJP that the UDF government is "adopting double standards" by withdrawing approval for the 'Mayilpeeli Vijnanolsavam' organised by a Sangh outfit while permitting similar examinations by other political and social organisations.