Operation Toofan to expand anti-drug awareness in schools



"With the help of the Education Department, we are reaching out to schools and educating students. There should be 'Toofan Warriors' to fight against the menace of drugs. That is why the Education Department has started this programme. I congratulate the Education Minister for introducing this initiative, as it will help develop a new culture of awareness and resistance against drug abuse," he said.

Earlier on June 2, Chennithala, in a post on X, said the operation would be carried out in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments and would focus on eliminating drug trafficking at its roots."Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From today... Aimed at overhauling the drug mafia in the state in coordination with the Health and Excise departments, this operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace at its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative!" the minister wrote.