Keralam minister asks MG University to withdraw order requiring prior VC approval for media access

Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John demanded the immediate withdrawal of a Mahatma Gandhi University order requiring journalists to obtain prior permission from the Vice-Chancellor before entering the campus for news coverage.
Describing the directive as an attack on press freedom, the Minister said it contravened the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
In a Facebook post, Roji M John said, “Freedom of the press is an integral part of the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution.” He said restrictions on media access compromised transparency in public institutions and deprived people of their right to know.
“Whoever attempts to curtail press freedom, we will strongly oppose such moves,” he said, calling on the university authorities to revoke the order without delay. He added that the government would not permit such measures at any higher education institution in Kerala.
The order, issued by the university Registrar’s office on November 13 on the instructions of Vice-Chancellor D Mavuth, makes prior approval from the Vice-Chancellor mandatory for journalists seeking to enter the Kottayam campus to gather university-related news.
University authorities have linked the decision to an earlier restriction on Syndicate members making political statements to the media from their offices on campus. According to the university’s explanation reported by the media, members continued to speak to journalists despite the earlier directive, prompting the administration to introduce the permission requirement.
The move has drawn criticism from journalist organisations and student groups. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) described the restriction as anti-democratic and warned that it would have to organise protests if the order was not withdrawn. KUWJ president K P Regi and general secretary Suresh Edappal said the directive from a university named after Mahatma Gandhi sent a deeply troubling message about civil rights.
The Students’ Federation of India’s Mahatma Gandhi University sub-committee also demanded that the order be revoked. It alleged that the restriction was part of an attempt to saffronise the university and prevent the public from learning about developments on campus. The allegations have not been independently established.
The university’s decision comes amid wider disagreements over the administration of the institution and the role of its Syndicate, its principal governing body. The Vice-Chancellor and Syndicate members have previously differed over appointments and nominations to university bodies.
Mahatma Gandhi University, headquartered at Priyadarshini Hills in Kottayam, is a state public university established in 1983. Its campus houses teaching departments, research centres and administrative offices.