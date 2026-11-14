Keralam minister asks MG University to withdraw order requiring prior VC approval for media access

Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John demanded the immediate withdrawal of a Mahatma Gandhi University order requiring journalists to obtain prior permission from the Vice-Chancellor before entering the campus for news coverage.

Describing the directive as an attack on press freedom, the Minister said it contravened the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

In a Facebook post, Roji M John said, “Freedom of the press is an integral part of the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution.” He said restrictions on media access compromised transparency in public institutions and deprived people of their right to know.

“Whoever attempts to curtail press freedom, we will strongly oppose such moves,” he said, calling on the university authorities to revoke the order without delay. He added that the government would not permit such measures at any higher education institution in Kerala.