Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam on Thursday launched a fully integrated online portal to digitise the Students Savings Scheme and promote the habit of saving among schoolchildren across the state, in what officials described as a "first-of-its-kind initiative" in the country.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the dedicated web platform developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technical arm of the state's General Education Department, officials said.
The initiative aims to inculcate financial discipline and the habit of saving among students from Classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools across Keralam.
It is the country's largest statewide digital initiative dedicated exclusively to school-level student savings, officials said.
At the inaugural function, the CM handed over digital passbooks to three students-Hrishikesh A R, Anigha R Sooraj and Harshitha Kiran S-of Government Lower Primary School, Vilappil, according to a statement.
The portal enables end-to-end digital management of student savings accounts, with access extending from class teachers to the Director of National Savings, the statement said.
The portal offers several features, such as digital passbooks that automatically record deposits, withdrawals and accrued interest, SMS alerts to parents for every transaction, digital generation of treasury pay-in slips, fixed deposit tracking and online account closure facilities.
To facilitate seamless adoption without adding to teachers' data-entry workload, schools can access the platform using their existing login credentials for the state's educational e-governance portals-Sampoorna (school management system), HSCAP (Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process) and VHSCAP (Vocational Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process).
Teachers-in-charge can also log in by scanning a QR code through the 'KITE Key' mobile application, which is integrated with the portal to facilitate SMS-based one-time password (OTP) verification.
Real-time dashboards provide district and state-level administrative offices with access to school-level financial transactions and consolidated reports, the statement said.
KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath and Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) Managing Director N S K Umesh were among those present at the launch.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.