Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam on Thursday launched a fully integrated online portal to digitise the Students Savings Scheme and promote the habit of saving among schoolchildren across the state, in what officials described as a "first-of-its-kind initiative" in the country.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the dedicated web platform developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technical arm of the state's General Education Department, officials said.

The initiative aims to inculcate financial discipline and the habit of saving among students from Classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools across Keralam.