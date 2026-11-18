

Earlier, chaos erupted at a graduation ceremony at Maharaja's College in Kochi on Friday when SFI activists climbed onto the dais and gheraoed Higher Education Minister Roji M. John, compelling him to cut short his address and leave the venue.

The demonstration was staged against the suspension of 16 students from a university in Kalady, with protesters opposing the disciplinary action and seeking their immediate reinstatement.

However, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to 10 activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) who were booked for allegedly obstructing an event in Ernakulam.