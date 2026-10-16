Keralam initiates steps to appoint permanent university VCs: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam has begun preliminary steps to appoint permanent vice-chancellors for the universities across the state, Higher Education Minister Roji M John told the state Assembly on Friday.
Replying to a question during the Question Hour, John said several universities are yet to get permanent vice-chancellors, and the government has initiated steps to address the situation.
He said the practice of the governor, in his capacity as chancellor, intervening in university boards of studies and syndicates has been prevailing in the state for several years, especially under the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government's tenure.
That practice continues even now, and that is a reality, he said.
Rejecting the Opposition's allegation that the Congress-led UDF government was yielding to the Sangh Parivar's alleged saffronisation agenda in universities, the minister said the government would not allow any form of communalisation or ideological polarisation attempts on university campuses.
Taking a swipe at the previous LDF government, John said the present dispensation was not prepared to resolve university-related issues through secret discussions behind closed doors.
The state government's mission was to develop Keralam into a sought-after higher education hub, and it will continue implementing programmes to achieve that goal, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.