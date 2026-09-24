Keralam higher education department launches service clinic to clear pending files

The Keralam Higher Education Department has launched a ‘Service Clinic’ to speed up the disposal of pending service-related complaints and files involving employees under the department. The initiative will focus on issues related to employee benefits, promotions, pensions and other service matters that have remained pending due to administrative or procedural delays.
The Service Clinic was inaugurated on September 23 at Layam Hall in Secretariat Annex II in Thiruvananthapuram. Higher Education Minister Roji M John inaugurated the initiative. The clinic will be conducted on alternate Saturdays as a regular mechanism to examine service-related cases and help employees resolve issues concerning their official entitlements.
The main objective of the programme is to reduce the time taken to settle service-related files. Employees may face delays in receiving benefits, promotions or pension-related decisions when their cases require examination at different administrative levels. The new system seeks to address such bottlenecks through direct consultations and expert guidance.
Senior officials will lead the Service Clinic and provide advice on the rules and procedures applicable to individual cases. The involvement of experienced officials is intended to help identify the reasons for delays and determine the action required to move pending files towards a decision.
The department has introduced the initiative as part of efforts to make its administrative functioning more efficient. Instead of relying only on routine file movement between offices, employees will have a dedicated platform to discuss their pending service matters and obtain clarification from officials.
The clinic will particularly deal with issues concerning employee benefits, promotions and pensions. These matters can require scrutiny of service records, government rules and other documents before a final decision is taken. By bringing the concerned officials together, the department expects to make this process more streamlined.
The programme will also provide a continuing mechanism to monitor service-related grievances. Since the clinic is scheduled to operate on alternate Saturdays, employees will have recurring opportunities to raise pending matters rather than depending on one-time grievance-resolution exercises.
The initiative is aimed at both employees and the department. For employees, quicker clarification and disposal of cases could reduce uncertainty over service benefits and other entitlements. For the administration, regular review of pending files could help identify recurring procedural issues and improve the overall speed of file processing.
The launch comes against the backdrop of efforts by the Higher Education Department to strengthen administrative efficiency. The department's official portal lists e-governance and administrative systems among its initiatives, including the e-office file search system and the Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Keralam (SPARK).
Through the Service Clinic, the department plans to provide a structured forum for resolving service-related issues with the involvement of senior officials. The success of the initiative will depend on how effectively the pending cases are examined, how quickly follow-up action is taken and whether the mechanism helps reduce the backlog of service files over time.