Keralam higher education department launches service clinic to clear pending files

The programme will also provide a continuing mechanism to monitor service-related grievances. Since the clinic is scheduled to operate on alternate Saturdays, employees will have recurring opportunities to raise pending matters rather than depending on one-time grievance-resolution exercises.

The initiative is aimed at both employees and the department. For employees, quicker clarification and disposal of cases could reduce uncertainty over service benefits and other entitlements. For the administration, regular review of pending files could help identify recurring procedural issues and improve the overall speed of file processing.

The launch comes against the backdrop of efforts by the Higher Education Department to strengthen administrative efficiency. The department's official portal lists e-governance and administrative systems among its initiatives, including the e-office file search system and the Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Keralam (SPARK).

Through the Service Clinic, the department plans to provide a structured forum for resolving service-related issues with the involvement of senior officials. The success of the initiative will depend on how effectively the pending cases are examined, how quickly follow-up action is taken and whether the mechanism helps reduce the backlog of service files over time.