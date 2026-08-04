Heavy rain waterlogs Kottayam; schools, colleges shut



Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan will visit flood-affected Pathanamthitta to review the situation in various regions, including Ranni and Aranmula.



In a post on X, the Keralam Chief Minister said he will tour relief camps across the district to review the provision of basic amenities, interact with displaced families, and oversee disaster management operations on the ground during the visit.

"Heading to Pathanamthitta to directly assess the flood situation in heavy rain-affected areas, including Ranni and Aranmula. Visiting relief camps to review basic amenities, interact with displaced families, and oversee disaster management operations on the ground," he said.



Additionally, CM Satheesan assured that the issue of further financial assistance for flood-affected residents will be formally raised during the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

"Meeting officials across departments to ensure urgent action on waterlogging. Further financial assistance for those affected will be taken up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting," he said.