Keralam Health Minister announces nationwide student protest in Delhi on August 9; flags NEET irregularities

Chennai: Keralam Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Thursday flagged irregularities in the NEET examination and announced that a series of protests will be held in multiple phases over 40 days, condemning the National Testing Agency (NTA), culminating in a massive nationwide student protest in Delhi on August 9.
His remarks come amid Congress's focus on the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, a push to highlight issues concerning students and job aspirants, including examination-related controversies such as NEET-UG alleged paper leak, recruitment irregularities and educational expenses.
According to a release, three demands have been placed before the Central Government as part of the campaign: resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the examination system be comprehensively reformed, and the Central Government publish annual schedules for all examinations.
Speaking at the press conference, John said, "The NEET examination that was scheduled to be held on May 12 this year was cancelled due to the leakage of the question paper. Question papers have reportedly been leaked during the 2024-25 academic year as well."
He pointed out that this was not the first time such an incident had occurred, noting that when NEET question papers were leaked under similar circumstances in 2014, those involved were arrested, though no information is available on what further action was taken thereafter.
"In 2014, when NEET question papers were leaked under similar circumstances, the individuals involved were arrested. However, no information is available regarding what further action was taken thereafter. Over the past five to six years, more than 100 students have allegedly died by suicide due to issues related to the NEET examination. This year alone, following the cancellation of the NEET examination, 14 students have reportedly died by suicide, including three students from Tamil Nadu. Several lakh students have been adversely affected by the NEET examination. Irregularities have allegedly occurred in as many as 94 different examinations conducted across India," he said.
He further alleged that irregularities have occurred in as many as 94 different examinations conducted across India, affecting around six crore students every year, the release said.
"Around six crore students are affected annually by these flawed examination processes. Students spend between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh preparing for these examinations. As a result, nearly Rs 3 lakh crore of public money has been wasted. In a country that claims to be pursuing "Digital India," even a single examination cannot be conducted properly. The NEET examination has caused severe mental health issues among students. Therefore, the Central Government must take responsibility, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign," he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.