Keralam Health Minister announces nationwide student protest in Delhi on August 9; flags NEET irregularities



"In 2014, when NEET question papers were leaked under similar circumstances, the individuals involved were arrested. However, no information is available regarding what further action was taken thereafter. Over the past five to six years, more than 100 students have allegedly died by suicide due to issues related to the NEET examination. This year alone, following the cancellation of the NEET examination, 14 students have reportedly died by suicide, including three students from Tamil Nadu. Several lakh students have been adversely affected by the NEET examination. Irregularities have allegedly occurred in as many as 94 different examinations conducted across India," he said.