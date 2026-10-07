Keralam Governor alleges conspiracy behind protest against Vande Mataram at Central University

Kasaragod: Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy behind the protest at the Central University of Kerala over a national song-related seminar and stressed the need to identify those allegedly trying to spread anti-Vande Mataram sentiments in society.
Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the two-day event at the university here, Arlekar also urged the Central University to undertake research related to Vande Mataram, saying it was the responsibility of the institution.
He said the incidents on Tuesday were "not isolated" and appeared to have links with other entities and programmes."We must try to understand what it was," the governor added.
He said the issue should not be viewed merely as students raising slogans against Vande Mataram.
"It is not restricted to some students raising slogans against Vande Mataram. We have to find out who is behind this. Not only just find out, but we have to act," the Governor said.
He questioned the source of such thoughts and alleged that attempts were being made to "penetrate" them into society.
"The problem is from where these thoughts are coming. Who is trying to penetrate them? Who is trying to cultivate such nonsense? We have to go into it, learn it and find out what it is," he said.
"It is not just giving slogans against Vande Mataram. It is a big conspiracy which has infiltrated our society now. We all have to be very alert," Arlekar said.
He also said, "All those things that happened yesterday (Tuesday) should not be restricted to the four walls of this library hall. It has to be spread out and discussed in our society," he said and alleged that not just Vande Mataram, but attempts were being made to destroy our system.
"Vande Mataram is our pride, and it will always remain so. Nobody can deter us from this. This kind of feeling must be penetrated society," he said.
Arlekar's remarks came a day after students held protests at the Central University of Kerala against the presence of J Nandakumar, national convener of an RSS-linked organisation, at a Vande Mataram-related event at the institution.
Besides opposing Nandakumar's presence at the event, activists of various student organisations, including the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), contended that many of them were denied entry to the programme despite registering for it.
Left-affiliated student organisations, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF), had also joined the protest.
Meanwhile, students continued their protest against the event on Wednesday.
After the Governor left the campus, the protesters entered the seminar hall and disrupted the presentation by a university faculty member, accusing him of promoting the RSS agenda on the campus.
As the faculty member was speaking, the protesters raised slogans against the RSS and held up their shoes in protest.
They later squatted on the floor of the hall and continued sloganeering despite attempts by police to disperse them.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.