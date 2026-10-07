Keralam govt launches project to address learning difficulties of primary-level students

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Revive-Navajeevanam' project, an initiative to address the learning difficulties faced by children in subjects like Malayalam, English and Mathematics at the lower and upper primary levels.
Samsudheen, in a Facebook post about the state-level inauguration of the project, said that the state government aims to ensure there are no schools where children struggle with their studies.
He said that the government was committed to bringing all children into the mainstream regarding both academics and life skills.
The minister said that 'Revive-Navajeevanam' is a key initiative among the 16 projects conceived by the General Education Department under the theme 'Let us unite, strive, and move forward' as part of the 100-day action programme of the state government for a new-age Keralam.
"The objective of 'Revive' is to address the learning difficulties children face in subjects like Malayalam, English, and Mathematics at the Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) levels. It also aims to create opportunities for our children to excel in their future studies and careers," he said in his post.
Elaborating, he said that 'Revive' was a goal-oriented learning initiative that operates within the curriculum framework while respecting teachers' academic freedom.
He said that the project will help to identify specific learning gaps, implement effective teaching methods, assess learning outcomes, and continuously improve teaching practices based on classroom evidence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.