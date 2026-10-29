Keralam government steps up efforts to identify suitable site for AIIMS



The Thrissur District Collector also reported that AIIMS could be established in the district by acquiring and consolidating the required land belonging to the Government Press, Vaiga Threads and Koratty Government Hospital in Chalakudy taluk, the minister said.

Regarding Alappuzha district, Muralidharan said a report had been sought from the District Collector on the proposal to consider Pallippuram as a potential location, but it had not yet been received.