Kollam: The Keralam child rights panel on Thursday registered a case on its own over the hospitalisation of 62 students of a private school in this district, allegedly due to smoke and foul smell from a nearby tar-mixing unit at Kottiyam.
The commission took cognisance of media reports that the students suffered health complaints after inhaling smoke and fumes from the unit.
The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights sought reports from the Kollam District Collector, District Medical Officer, District Geologist, Pollution Control Board's Environmental Engineer, panchayat secretary, District Child Protection Officer, school principal and manager of the tar-mixing unit.
Residents said the unit, which had remained closed for over four months, resumed operations only recently, and the smoke and foul smell from it made the students ill.
The students, studying in classes up to Plus Two, were taken to a nearby hospital on Wednesday after complaining of nausea, breathing difficulties and uneasiness, police said.
The unit, located close to the school, had earlier been shut following residents' complaints of pollution. It resumed operations after the High Court vacated its stay on the unit's functioning on a plea by the management, a police official said.
The unit was shut down again after Wednesday's incident, he said.
The Keralam State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday registered a case on its own and ordered an inquiry into the allegations.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.