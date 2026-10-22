Keralam: MSF, SFI students booked for trampling on PM Modi’s photo

Palakkad (Keralam), Oct 22 (PTI): A case has been registered against around 15 student members of the MSF and the SFI for allegedly tearing up and trampling a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the finale of a college union election campaign in Mannarkkad here, officials said on Thursday.
According to police, the incident occurred on October 13 around 4.30 pm in front of MES Kalladi College during the final campaign event (kottikkalasam) for the college union election, where Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Student Federation of India (SFI) activists had gathered.
The accused allegedly tore down the Prime Minister's photograph, threw it on the ground and trampled upon it, with the intention of provoking a public riot, the FIR said
The case was registered at Mannarkkad police station under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for wantonly doing an illegal act with the intent or knowledge that it is likely to provoke a riot.
The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by BJP leader Biju of Mannarkkad, police added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.