Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Cabinet on Wednesday approved two key legislations — the Siddharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Bill and the Private Universities Bill. Both bills will be introduced during the upcoming Assembly session, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said.

The session will begin on November 30 and continue until December 10.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government would take up bills that could not be considered during the previous Assembly session. He added that several important bills had been passed during the earlier session.

The proposed Siddharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Bill aims to prevent ragging, harassment and violence in educational institutions. It seeks to provide stronger safeguards for students and prescribe tougher penalties for those found guilty of such offences.

The legislation is named after J S Siddharthan, a 20-year-old veterinary student who died in February 2024. He was allegedly subjected to ragging and assault at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad. His death had triggered protests and renewed demands for stronger action against campus ragging.

The Cabinet has also cleared the Private Universities Bill, which seeks to provide a revised framework for setting up and regulating private universities in the state.

The earlier Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, introduced by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, was withdrawn by the current government after it failed to receive the necessary assent.

The revised legislation is expected to replace the earlier Bill and lay down the framework for private university establishment in Keralam.

The two proposed laws will now be placed before the Assembly during the upcoming session.

With inputs of PTI