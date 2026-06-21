Keralam Budget 2026-27: Rs 50 cr allocated for Gen-Z startups

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday announced a pioneering 'Malayalam AI Initiative' and a dedicated Rs 50 crore fund for Generation Z (Gen-Z) startups in its State Budget.

The chief minister who holds the Finance Potfolio too also announced massive geospatial governance project in the revised 2026-27 State Budget presented in the Legislative Assembly.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Satheesan emphasized that Malayalam must not be left behind in the era of Artificial Intelligence and announced that his government has allocated Rs 10 crore to develop an open Malayalam dataset and support the creation of indigenous AI models.