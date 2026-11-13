Keralam BJP chief seeks attention to CBSE exam-Pongala date clash

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday requested the Centre to reschedule the CBSE Class 10 Science examination scheduled for February 22, 2027, as it coincides with the Attukal Pongala festival in the state capital.
In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said he had approached Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to examine a more suitable date.
He said several parents, students and school authorities in Thiruvananthapuram have approached him expressing concerns over the examination being scheduled on the day of the annual Attukal Pongala, which attracts lakhs of women devotees from within and outside Keralam.
Describing the Pongala as an important annual event at the Attukal Devi Temple here, often referred to as the 'Sabarimala of women', he said the entire city administration and infrastructure would be focused on facilitating the festival on that day.
The day is also observed as a local holiday in the city.
He pointed out that road closures and traffic diversions associated with the festival would make it difficult for students, school buses, parents and examination staff to travel smoothly across the city.
Students appearing for a crucial public examination should not be subjected to such avoidable stress and inconvenience, he said, adding that the examination should be held on another convenient date.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.