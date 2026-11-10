Keralam allows autonomous colleges to expand self-financing courses without prior government NOC

The Kerala government has relaxed approval requirements for autonomous colleges seeking to introduce new self-financing courses or increase student intake, removing the need for prior government clearance under revised guidelines.

The Higher Education Department's circular allows autonomous self-financing colleges and the self-financing streams of autonomous aided colleges to introduce new courses and increase seats without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government.

However, the institutions must inform the government in advance, and the affiliated universities will retain their existing approval powers. The exemption does not extend to government and aided courses, which will continue to require government approval for new programmes and permanent increases in sanctioned intake.

The decision has drawn criticism from Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, who has demanded the withdrawal of the revised guidelines, arguing that the changes could weaken regulatory safeguards and encourage the commercialisation of higher education.