Keralam allows autonomous colleges to expand self-financing courses without prior government NOC

The Kerala government has relaxed approval requirements for autonomous colleges seeking to introduce new self-financing courses or increase student intake, removing the need for prior government clearance under revised guidelines.
The Higher Education Department's circular allows autonomous self-financing colleges and the self-financing streams of autonomous aided colleges to introduce new courses and increase seats without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government.
However, the institutions must inform the government in advance, and the affiliated universities will retain their existing approval powers. The exemption does not extend to government and aided courses, which will continue to require government approval for new programmes and permanent increases in sanctioned intake.
The decision has drawn criticism from Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, who has demanded the withdrawal of the revised guidelines, arguing that the changes could weaken regulatory safeguards and encourage the commercialisation of higher education.
What changes under the revised guidelines?
Previously, colleges seeking to introduce new self-financing courses or increase seats had to obtain NOCs from both the affiliated university and the state government.
Under the revised framework, autonomous colleges can proceed without prior government clearance for these changes in their self-financing streams. They must still follow university approval procedures and report the changes to the government.
The circular also changes the renewal period for NOCs issued to self-financing colleges. Instead of renewing them every year, institutions will now be required to renew them once every three years.
The relaxation is limited to self-financing programmes. Government and aided colleges seeking to introduce new courses under the aided stream or permanently increase seats in existing aided programmes will continue to require government approval.
Minister says move will reduce delays and expand course options
Higher Education Minister Roji M John has defended the decision, saying the earlier approval process caused delays and restricted institutions from responding to changing academic requirements.
He argued that colleges granted autonomous status on the basis of their academic performance should have greater flexibility to introduce programmes in emerging disciplines.
Speaking to reporters, John said that requiring additional government approval after university clearance was inconsistent with the purpose of academic autonomy. He also maintained that similar restrictions were not followed in several other states.
The minister linked the decision to vacant seats in traditional courses and the demand for programmes aligned with changing employment requirements. He said colleges should be able to introduce courses in technology and other emerging fields without prolonged administrative procedures.
In an interview with Onmanorama, John also said the changes had been implemented after consultation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government. He argued that allowing institutions to introduce new programmes would not place an additional financial burden on the state.
Pinarayi Vijayan raises concerns over merit and reservation
Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the revised guidelines, arguing that allowing colleges to increase seats without prior government scrutiny could weaken safeguards in admissions.
He has questioned the removal of annual inspections and the provision allowing institutions to report changes after completing admission procedures. He warned that the revised framework could create opportunities for private managements to expand fee-based programmes without adequate oversight.
Vijayan also argued that the changes could affect merit-based admissions and reservation provisions. He demanded the withdrawal of the circular and called for a legal examination of the changes, alleging that they diluted safeguards contained in an earlier government order issued on September 11.
The opposition has also questioned the timing of the decision and sought clarification on whether private college managements had influenced the revised policy.
Debate over public and self-financing higher education
Education policy observers have raised concerns that the relaxation applies primarily to self-financing programmes, while government and aided courses remain subject to stricter approval procedures. They argue that this could give autonomous private and self-financing institutions an advantage in introducing newer, market-oriented programmes.
Academic and higher education policy expert Amruth G Kumar has warned that the distinction could widen the gap between publicly funded institutions and self-financing colleges. He said that students from economically weaker backgrounds may have fewer opportunities to access newer programmes if these are concentrated in higher-fee courses.
The government, however, maintains that the changes will help colleges respond to student demand and reduce the movement of students outside Kerala in search of specialised programmes.