Keralam: 21-year-old vegetable seller reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

ALAPPUZHA: It took determination, sacrifice and some astute financial management. But as he stood at the Everest Base Camp in Gorakshep, at an altitude of 5,364m, Kesav Suneesh felt closer to his lifelong dream of scaling Mt Everest.

Working as a helper in a vegetable shop at Kayamkulam and occasionally as a food delivery boy, the 21-year-old from Kandalloor in Alappuzha had been steadily building towards the extraordinary goal. Last week, he achieved the first milestone, reaching the camp after days of trekking through the rugged terrain of Nepal.

“I always dreamed of conquering Everest. However, money is the biggest challenge,” said the BCom student from IHRD College, Karthikapally.

Everest expeditions cost an estimated Rs 50 lakh, unaffordable for Kesav and his modest-earning family. Determined not to let circumstances define his limits, Kesav worked for months, earning about Rs 35,000 from the vegetable shop and making additional money through food delivery. With these savings, he began his journey.

The Nepal trip was not his first adventure. In September 2025, Kesav set out on a nationwide journey covering over 18 states. However, tragedy struck when his grandmother passed away, forcing him to return home in January.

He resumed work, saved again, and restarted his mission. On April 7, Kesav left Kayamkulam. Travelling in second-class train compartments and ordinary buses to manage costs, he reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, then crossed into Nepal via the Sonauli border. From there, he journeyed by bus to Salleri and began his trek on foot.