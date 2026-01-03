Kerala youth’s app taking spiritual tech to new heights

KOZHIKODE: In an age when digital technology has become as ubiquitous as the air we breathe, a group of youngsters from Kerala has embraced the bold step of taking religious devotion on the same path. His mobile application, Arppan, is steadily emerging as a unique digital bridge between devotees and places of worship, not just across India but around the world.

Founded by Hari Rajan, a data architect based in Bengaluru, Arppan began as a modest pilot initiative towards the end of 2024. What started with fewer than five temples has, within a year, grown into a vast network of more than 175 temples, including the iconic Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Through 2025, the response, says the team, has been nothing short of overwhelming.