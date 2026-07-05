Kerala weighs vigilance probe into PSC evaluation irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram, July 5 (IANS) The Kerala government is considering handing over the investigation into alleged irregularities in the evaluation of a Public Service Commission recruitment examination for senior posts in the State Planning Board to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), amid mounting criticism over the PSC’s handling of the issue.
The Home Department has decided to seek legal opinion on whether there are any constitutional or legal hurdles to a Vigilance probe into the functioning of the PSC, a constitutional body.
The move comes after allegations that the PSC’s internal inquiry lacks credibility and independence.
Critics have questioned the fairness of the ongoing investigation, pointing out that the inquiry has been entrusted to an official who reports directly to the PSC Chairman.
Opposition voices and several stakeholders have alleged that such an arrangement could undermine the integrity of the probe and shield those responsible for the lapse.
In view of these concerns, the state government is actively examining the possibility of assigning the investigation to the Vigilance Department. A final decision is expected to be taken at the next meeting of the State Cabinet.
The controversy centres on the recruitment examination conducted for three Chief-level posts in the State Planning Board. During the evaluation process, examiners allegedly failed to assess answers to ten questions in the answer scripts of candidates.
Despite the error, the PSC went ahead and published rank lists for two of the three posts and appointed two candidates.
The irregularity came to light only after a complaint was filed before the Kerala Administrative Tribunal.
During the proceedings, the PSC admitted that mistakes had occurred in the evaluation process. More than 200 candidates had appeared for the examination.
Following the tribunal proceedings, the PSC announced that all answer scripts would be re-evaluated and the rank lists would be revised accordingly. However, candidates have complained that no concrete steps have yet been initiated to carry out the promised re-evaluation.
The controversy has also triggered scrutiny of recruitment processes for several other government posts.
Complaints have been raised regarding selections for Fisheries Extension Officer, Assistant Information Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Recruitment), Assistant Professor in Law Colleges, Kerala Administrative Service (KAS), and Public Relations Officer in universities.
According to government sources, the ministers concerned have urged Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to order impartial investigations into these recruitment processes as well. The government is now considering referring these complaints to the Vigilance Department, potentially expanding the scope of the proposed probe into alleged irregularities in public sector recruitment across the state.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.