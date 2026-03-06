Kerala vlogger lends wings to dreams of Haryana’s underprivileged kids

MALAPPURAM: Under the harsh sun of rural Haryana, where many children trade textbooks for tools long before they learn to write their names, a new story is unfolding. It did not begin in a boardroom or with a grand blueprint, but on the road, through the lens of a travel vlogger who could not ignore what he saw.

For Malappuram native P T Muhammed Saqafi, better known as Vlogger Ustad, the faces of children working in distant villages stayed with him long after the camera was switched off.