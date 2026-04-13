Kerala Varsity halts Ccollege fine order over event issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the controversy of a college issuing a circular levying fines from students for not taking part or contributing towards an event, the Kerala University vice-chancellor has asked the officials to take down the circular. The university authorities have also sought an explanation from IMDR College of Advanced Sciences at Mylam, to be handed over by Monday.

The issue came to light when a circular released by the college principal surfaced in the media, stating that a fine would be imposed on students who did not financially contribute or participate in the College Day event, held on March 30.

An initial circular stating the fine practice was issued on March 27. The letter stated that the students who failed to attend the event should pay a fine of Rs 250, Rs 500 if they did not contribute and Rs 750 if they hadn’t done both. The circular also mentioned that students who failed to remit the same may face further action.

College authorities refuted receiving communication from the university’s side. “We heard that the circular has been leaked to the media, but no official communication has been received,” college principal J B Rajan told TNIE. He also mentioned that none of the students has paid a fine.

“The circular was issued to ensure maximum participation, following complaints from of students that some of their batch mates skip college events. We had similar announcements in the past, too, but this was the first time it was released as a circular,” he said.