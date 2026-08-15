Kerala University VC promises action, fee refund consideration after ABVP protest over LLB revaluation irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (IANS): Kerala University Vice‑Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal on Friday assured the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that the university will take strict action against teachers and evaluators found negligent in evaluating LLB examination answer scripts, following a massive protest by the student organisation over alleged irregularities in the revaluation process.
The Vice‑Chancellor also assured the ABVP delegation that the university will consider refunding the revaluation fees students paid, with a decision expected at the next Syndicate meeting. He further made it clear that the existing revaluation system would continue for current students and would not be scrapped.
The assurances came during discussions between the Vice‑Chancellor and ABVP leaders after the organisation staged a protest at the university headquarters, demanding action over serious discrepancies in the revaluation of LLB examination answer scripts.
The issue came to light after several students noticed major variations in the marks awarded to them following revaluation. The discrepancies raised questions over the quality and transparency of the evaluation process, with students seeking accountability from the university and the evaluators concerned.
The ABVP demanded that teachers found to have failed to evaluate answer scripts properly be proceeded against and that students should not be made to bear the financial burden of seeking revaluation when the evaluation process itself was found to have serious lapses.
ABVP Kerala State Secretary Yadhu Krishnan said the assurances resulted from the organisation’s intervention and protest against the alleged irregularities. “These assurances have come only because of ABVP’s massive protest against the irregularities in the LLB revaluation process. We stood firmly for students’ rights and held the university accountable for its lapses,” he said.
Krishnan welcomed assurances of action against negligent evaluators and a possible refund of revaluation fees, but said the ABVP would continue to monitor the matter until the decisions were implemented in letter and spirit. He also demanded complete transparency and accountability in the university’s examination and evaluation system.
Yadhu Krishnan, State Joint Secretary K.G. Gokul Krishnan, and State Executive Committee members B.S. Abhinand and G. Kiran Dev led the protest, among others.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.