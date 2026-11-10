Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies partners with US university for research collaboration

Kochi: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Old Dominion University (ODU), based in Norfolk, Virginia, USA, to expand academic collaboration, research activities and international learning opportunities for students and faculty members.
The agreement outlines several areas of cooperation, including joint research projects, exchange of academic materials and publications, faculty visits for research and lectures, and student exchange programmes. It also provides for Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) initiatives, online guest lectures and participation in international academic conferences.
The collaboration is expected to establish opportunities for students to engage with academic activities beyond their home institutions through exchange programmes and online learning initiatives. Faculty members from both universities will also have opportunities to participate in research activities, deliver lectures and interact with their counterparts.
The proposed joint research activities and exchange of academic publications are also expected to facilitate knowledge-sharing between the institutions. The arrangement provides a platform for academic engagement through both physical visits and virtual interactions.
According to Kufos officials, the partnership builds on the existing relationship between Kochi and Norfolk, two cities with similarities in their maritime character, waterways and coastal geography. Kochi became the eighth sister city of Norfolk under an agreement signed by the mayors of the two cities in 2010.
As part of the initiative, representatives from Old Dominion University visited the Kufos campus in July. The visit was part of the efforts to establish institutional cooperation between the universities.
The agreement brings together two universities located in coastal cities with maritime connections, providing a basis for academic engagement in areas relevant to their respective institutional interests.
International academic collaborations such as these allow universities to establish institutional connections for research, faculty engagement and student mobility. They also provide avenues for sharing academic resources and exploring collaborative learning models.
The MoU is expected to facilitate cooperation between Kufos and Old Dominion University through the identified academic and research activities. However, the report did not specify the number of students or faculty members expected to participate in the exchange programmes or the timeline for implementing the proposed initiatives.