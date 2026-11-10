Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies partners with US university for research collaboration

Kochi: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Old Dominion University (ODU), based in Norfolk, Virginia, USA, to expand academic collaboration, research activities and international learning opportunities for students and faculty members.

The agreement outlines several areas of cooperation, including joint research projects, exchange of academic materials and publications, faculty visits for research and lectures, and student exchange programmes. It also provides for Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) initiatives, online guest lectures and participation in international academic conferences.