Kerala University Latin American centre caught in remittance row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University's Centre for Latin American Studies has been caught in a row over an unrecovered amount to the tune of Rs 16.51 lakh arising out of an erroneous remittance made to a foreign journalist for online lectures conducted in 2023.

In June 2023, the Centres' director Girish Kumar had instructed the State Bank of India (SBI) Karyavattom branch via email to remit an amount equivalent to INR 20,000 in US dollars from the centre's account.

The amount was to be paid as an honorarium to the Brazil-based journalist who delivered four online lectures.

Despite clear instructions, the bank erroneously made a remittance of 20,000 USD (approx Rs 16.51 lakh) to the journalist's account via the Bank of America.

On being informed about the error, the journalist informed the Director that he had reversed the transaction. However, the amount has not yet been credited to the centre's account.